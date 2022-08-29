Could Drought Conditions Affect Leaf Peeping In MA?

As summer is slowly but surely winding down, fall is just around the corner and that means local residents and visitors will be making their way all across the beautiful Berkshires to check out the fall foliage. But there could be a problem this year: Our lack of precipitation has led to a drought in our backyard due to the dry and humid weather and the colors probably would NOT be of peak color, but if we had some much needed rain, that scenario could change.

According to a recent report from The U.S. Drought Monitor, the eastern part of Berkshire county is in a severe stage of drought, but for us out west, the conditions remain moderate as we have had some bouts of beneficial rain, but not enough to satisfy the picture perfect settings we are all used to seeing. Yankee Magazine reports the best sightings will be found in Vermont's Green Mountains and the White Mountains in New Hampshire and western Maine as these areas have seen a robust rainfall, despite the hot weather.

Our peak color in The Berkshires falls around the second to third week in October. Fall foliage expert Jim Salge commented on the outcome regarding our scenery from North Adams to Ashley Falls:

"There is certainly color before hand and lots of lingering color afterwards since the topography has a lot of mixed forests".

The Massachusetts Nature Conservancy also predicts a delay regarding the development of fall color as leaf peeping could develop a slew of cool mornings in the upcoming month of September could play in our favor by the middle to latter part of October. However, these muggy and humid days are transforming into uncomfortable evenings as the lack of cool down we could see another delay in our yearly fall foliage.

With school already in session, it looks like the target where visitors will flock over the weekend and our community relies on those from urban areas including my ol' hometown of New York City and Boston as travel experts are afraid the Berkshires could be bypassed for other terrain up north where the leaves will be at their peak.

A recent report from 1Berkshires states there is no need to panic as our area is STILL a must-stop destination to catch the leaves making their breathtaking changes as crowds will continue to flock the area due to it's proximity from major cities. My advice is to plan accordingly and snap some vintage photos that contain a magical color during this magical time of year.

For more details on planning your excursion log on to the berkshires.org web site by going here.

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of the Berkshire Eagle)