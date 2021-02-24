COVID-19 Test Positivity Rates Lower In Massachusetts

More promising news continues to come out of the Commonwealth as the test positivity rate has dropped in the last several weeks.

According to a story reported on by WWLP/22 News Springfield, for the first time since November, the Massachusetts test positivity rate is below 2 percent. Health professionals are calling it the “light at the end of the tunnel.”

As COVID-related deaths in the united states surpass 500,000 there is some optimistic news out of our state.

Over the weekend, Massachusetts’ test positivity rate fell below 2 percent. It hasn’t been that low since last fall and the vaccine rollout is a major factor.

More than 1 million Massachusetts residents have received the vaccine since distribution began.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine itself is free, although doses are purchased by the government with U.S. taxpayer dollars.

But, vaccination providers can charge an administration fee for giving someone a shot which is why you are asked to show your insurance card.

The CDC says that no one will be denied a vaccine if they are unable to pay the administration fee.

For more on the story, check it out on WWLP/22 News' website here and , as always, we thank them for the update.