COVID-19 Updates in South County

We are giving you a town-by-town summary on the happenings throughout south county during the COVID-19 pandemic:

TOWN OF ALFORD:

The due date of ALL real estate and property taxes has been extended to June 1st 2020. Also, interest and penalties for late payments of excise tax has also been extended until June 30th, 2020. You have the option of dropping off payments at the drop boxes provided outside Town Hall or go on-line or mail to Tax Collector, 5 Alford Center Road, Alford, MA 01230.

TOWN OF EGREMONT:

Town Hall will be CLOSED to the public until further notice. Essential staff will man the phones during regular business hours. You can call (413) 528-0182. Drop Boxes are also provided for residents to leave payments and paperwork. Town meeting and Town elections are postponed until further notice. The library is also closed. The transfer station will be open as usual, however attendants will be unavailable for assistance.

TOWN OF MOUNT WASHINGTON:

Select Board meetings will take place ON LINE by logging on here on Monday, May 18th and Monday, June 1st. (Use this link for this date except change the last three numbers to 578). Taxes are also due at the start of the new month. the annual town meeting has been rescheduled to June 2nd 2020 and the annual election will take place on the following week, June 9th 2020.

TOWN OF NEW MARLBOROUGH:

Campgrounds and R-V parks are OPEN but ALL visitors must comply with social distancing guidelines and should NOT be designated as 2nd homes for visitors who enter the town from other parts of the Bay state and it's surrounding borders. Those who enter from outside Massachusetts are subject to a mandatory 14 day quarantine.

TOWN OF OTIS:

The annual town meeting scheduled for May 19th has been postponed to June 16th, 2020 at 7 pm. The new voter registration deadline has been moved to May 27th from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 8 pm. The annual Memorial Day parade has been cancelled and BRTA has reduced service to that particular vicinity.

TOWN OF SANDISFIELD:

The transfer station will remain OPEN but attendants will NOT assist you with trash disposal. Bulky waste days will be available on Saturday and Sunday, May 9th,10th 16th and 17th from 9 am to 4 pm and on Wednesday, May 13th between 12 noon and 5 pm. No construction debris, tires or hazardous material will be permitted on the premises and residents need to bring their 2020 current transfer sticker to participate. If you have any questions for town offices, boards and committees can be submitted on the Town of Sandisfield's web site

