The Berkshires Continue To “Keep Up With Kevin”

Our monthly Saturday morning feature, "Keeping Up With Kevin" returns to our airwaves as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make another grand appearance on YOUR Home Town Station's airwaves. Kevin is best known for the recreation of Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and he has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back an array of timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages.

This month, "The Man Of Steel" hits the road, but NOT as Superman. Kevin will clue us in on a sold-out show in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania where he will take center stage as Doc Holliday and afterwards, he'll bring back to life a 19th century commander-in-chief as the spotlight will focus on West Virginia's statehood to the Union.

If you recall, we chatted last month with Roger Kabler as he portrays Robin Williams in a bio pic that is opening up to rave reviews. Kevin and his wife, DeAnna also have small roles in "Being Robin". Kevin has some updated information regarding the film's release.

