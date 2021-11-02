“Dad Bod”, “Super-Spreader”, Among New Words Added To Dictionary

The times they are a-changin'...Merriam-Webster just added over 450 words and phrases to its online dictionary. And the new words are grouped into several categories including the coronavirus, technology and science, politics, pop culture, food, and more.

They include "faux-hawk", "air-fryer", "ghost kitchen", "dad bod", "whataboutism", "vaccine passport", and "TBH". Many of them you probably know but I'll bet there are some you probably don't.

This would be an incredibly long list if we ran through them all so, in an effort to save time, we'll just spotlight a few of them.

In the online culture and communication category, some internet slang words were added including some abbreviations:

TBH - to be honest

- to be honest FTW - for the win

Some new coronavirus pandemic-related terms were added, including:

long COVID - a condition that is marked by the presence of symptoms that persist for an extended period of time following initial recovery from COVID-19 infection

- a condition that is marked by the presence of symptoms that persist for an extended period of time following initial recovery from COVID-19 infection super-spreader - an event or location at which a significant number of people contract the same communicable disease

- an event or location at which a significant number of people contract the same communicable disease vaccine passport - a physical or digital document providing proof of vaccination

Some new technology and science words that were added include:

copypasta - data that has been widely copied and spread online

- data that has been widely copied and spread online teraflop - a unit of measure for the calculating speed of a computer equal to one trillion. The "flop" part stands for "floating-point operation"

- a unit of measure for the calculating speed of a computer equal to one trillion. The "flop" part stands for "floating-point operation" Oobleck - a mixture of corn starch and water that behaves like a liquid when at rest and like a solid when pressure is applied. Gets its name from a Dr. Suess story, Batholomew and the Oobleck

There are many new food, food preparation, and cooking terms added to the online dictionary including:

fluffernutter - a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow

- a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow ghost kitchen - a commercial cooking facility used for the preparation of food consumed off the premises

- a commercial cooking facility used for the preparation of food consumed off the premises air fryer - a small electrical appliance for quick cooking of foods that uses convection currents

And a few more random words that were added:

dad bod - a physique regarded as typical of an average father

- a physique regarded as typical of an average father faux-hawk - a hairstyle resembling a Mohawk but with the sides gathered or slicked upward or back instead of shaved

- a hairstyle resembling a Mohawk but with the sides gathered or slicked upward or back instead of shaved whataboutism - when you respond to an accusation of wrongdoing by claiming that an offense committed by another is similar or worse

For the complete list of words added to their online dictionary, visit Merriam-Webster's website here. Familiarize yourself with them. That way, if any come up in conversation or show up in a text message, you'll be prepared.

