“Dad Bod”, “Super-Spreader”, Among New Words Added To Dictionary
The times they are a-changin'...Merriam-Webster just added over 450 words and phrases to its online dictionary. And the new words are grouped into several categories including the coronavirus, technology and science, politics, pop culture, food, and more.
They include "faux-hawk", "air-fryer", "ghost kitchen", "dad bod", "whataboutism", "vaccine passport", and "TBH". Many of them you probably know but I'll bet there are some you probably don't.
This would be an incredibly long list if we ran through them all so, in an effort to save time, we'll just spotlight a few of them.
In the online culture and communication category, some internet slang words were added including some abbreviations:
- TBH - to be honest
- FTW - for the win
Some new coronavirus pandemic-related terms were added, including:
- long COVID - a condition that is marked by the presence of symptoms that persist for an extended period of time following initial recovery from COVID-19 infection
- super-spreader - an event or location at which a significant number of people contract the same communicable disease
- vaccine passport - a physical or digital document providing proof of vaccination
Some new technology and science words that were added include:
- copypasta - data that has been widely copied and spread online
- teraflop - a unit of measure for the calculating speed of a computer equal to one trillion. The "flop" part stands for "floating-point operation"
- Oobleck - a mixture of corn starch and water that behaves like a liquid when at rest and like a solid when pressure is applied. Gets its name from a Dr. Suess story, Batholomew and the Oobleck
There are many new food, food preparation, and cooking terms added to the online dictionary including:
- fluffernutter - a sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow
- ghost kitchen - a commercial cooking facility used for the preparation of food consumed off the premises
- air fryer - a small electrical appliance for quick cooking of foods that uses convection currents
And a few more random words that were added:
- dad bod - a physique regarded as typical of an average father
- faux-hawk - a hairstyle resembling a Mohawk but with the sides gathered or slicked upward or back instead of shaved
- whataboutism - when you respond to an accusation of wrongdoing by claiming that an offense committed by another is similar or worse
For the complete list of words added to their online dictionary, visit Merriam-Webster's website here. Familiarize yourself with them. That way, if any come up in conversation or show up in a text message, you'll be prepared.