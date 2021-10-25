Dangerous Weather Predicted for the Berkshires…1-4 Inches of Rain and Strong Winds…

Weather tonight through Wednesday morning is going to get nasty delivering wind gusts up to 35 mph in the Berkshire and 1 to 4 inches of rain according to the Nation Weather Service. The rain that started overnight today will intensify enough for the National Weather Service to issue a Hazardous Weather Outlook that includes the Berkshires.

According to the NWS moderate to heavy rain tonight and through the day and night, tomorrow will lead to “a pounding of water on roads and low-lying and poor drainage areas.” According to the NWS report, rainfall amounts could total anywhere between 1 to 4 inches in western Mass and potential wind gusts up to 35 mph. This is a northeast tracking storm and the Mass coast and eastern part of the state is expected to be hit even harder with 4 to 6 inches of rainfall possible and wind gusts up to 60 mph.

On the heels of this storm is another system that the NWS is expecting more widespread heavy rain and wind Friday night into Saturday. The combination of heavy rain and strong winds are likely to expedite the clearing of leaves from trees onto streets and yards across the Berkshires. If you can safely clear all leaves and debris from your street’s drainage grates it may prevent water from flooding your street and perhaps your yard or even basement. Of course, heavy rain and strong wind gusts can also lead to power outages across the Berkshires. Like a good Boy Scout, be prepared!

Below is the complete National Weather Service forecast for the week…

Tonight - A chance of showers before 9 pm, then rain, mainly after 9 pm. Low around 46. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday - Rain. High near 52. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night - Rain before 2am, then showers likely, mainly between 2am and 5am. Low around 45. North wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday - A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Thursday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday - A chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night - Rain likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday - Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night - A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday - A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare for power outages