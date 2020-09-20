DA’s Statement on the SJC’s Ruling in the Long Case

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office applauds Thursday’s Supreme Judicial Court determination regarding systemic racial profiling in traffic stops. The decision stems from the Commonwealth v. Edward Long case. Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said the following:

It is incumbent on all of us in the justice system to aggressively and systematically combat racial bias at all levels. I applaud the SJC’s ruling to combat both conscious and unconscious bias that influences interactions between law enforcement and people of color.” The Commonwealth is taking a monumental step in the right direction with this ruling. I support the SJC request to the Legislature to collect additional data and find ways to continue the momentum toward creating a fair and equitable system for everyone.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office serves all 32 cities and towns in Berkshire County. The office represents the Commonwealth in more than 7,500 criminal cases per year in Berkshire Superior Court, three district courts, three juvenile courts, Massachusetts Appeals Court, and Supreme Judicial Court. The office works closely with the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force, and collaborates with local police departments across the county. A dedicated staff of more than 50 prioritizes public safety, empowering victims and witnesses through services and support, and building a safe community for everyone and especially the most vulnerable.

