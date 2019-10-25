Daytime Parking Limit Suspended on Weekends

From the Town of Great Barrington

During Saturdays and Sundays from now through December, the town is suspending the daytime parking limit on downtown streets to allow visitors to stay in town longer during the upcoming holiday season.

By suspending daytime parking time limits on weekend days, “the Selectboard is encouraging town residents and visitors to dine, shop, and visit our cultural attractions for a more leisurely time period,” said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. “There’s a lot to do here, and two hours isn’t enough for everyone.”

The parking limits will remain in place on weekdays, and the town’s ban on overnight street parking remains in effect from Nov. 1-March 31, 1 am.-6 a.m.

Time limits will be suspended through Dec. 31.