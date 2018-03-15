With New Mutants pushed back to 2019, Fox is putting all their energy into prepping their next big X-Men property: Deadpool 2. According to a new report, that includes a round of reshoots to expand the roles of two new characters — Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’s Domino. Although reshoots are a typical part of the production process, particularly on big-budget blockbusters, the details here may shed some light on why Deadpool 2 didn’t perform well at recent test screenings in Los Angeles.

Per Collider, director David Leitch oversaw reshoots for Deadpool 2, adding more scenes with newcomers (and fan favorites) Domino and Cable. The news comes on the heels of rumors regarding a recent run of screenings in L.A., where the highly-anticipated sequel is said to have tested pretty poorly with audiences. (A few of my own sources in the film industry have confirmed the negative reactions to Deadpool 2.)

If anything, it seems like good news that Leitch & Co. are expanding Beetz and Brolin’s roles — implying that the audience likely responded well to those characters.

Deadpool 2 also features returning stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand and T.J. Miller (who really should be removed from this movie altogether following recent allegations of sexual assault). Here’s the cheeky plot synopsis for the sequel:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.