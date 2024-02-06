Massive Retailer Closing Another Location in Massachusetts

Massachusetts felt the effects of the struggling retail industry in 2023 when stores such as the Christmas Tree Shops along with Bed, Bath and Beyond went out of business. There's no doubt that retail businesses will continue to close their doors in 2024 as one is set to shut down very soon.

Massachusetts Will Lose Another Retailer Soon

It was recently reported by Mass Live that Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sales Store will be closing at the Holyoke Mall this month. The article stated that Dick's will be closing in mid-February 2024 and that the athletic equipment store in Holyoke was expected to shut down since it was a temporary pop-up shop.

Massachusetts Lost a Dick's Sporting Goods Store in Late 2022

The Holyoke Mall is undergoing some renovations for the early part of 2024 and while some new businesses are coming to the mall, Dick's is shutting down. This isn't the only Dick's Massachusetts location that has had to close its doors. You may remember that the Dick's Sporting Goods Lincoln Plaza location in Worcester closed at the end of 2022.

Massachusetts Still Has Plenty of Dick's Locations to Choose From

You can get more information about the upcoming closure at the Holyoke Mall by calling (412) 240-9956. Dick's still has several locations throughout Massachusetts including the following:

Brockton

Danvers

Dartmouth

Dedham

Hadley

Hanover

Holyoke (closing soon)

Hyannis

Leominster

Mansfield

Medford

Millbury

Natick

North Attleboro

Northborough

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Saugus

Seekonk

West Springfield

