Dinner Is Served In Neighboring Columbia County

The weekend always has an agenda of events throughout the tri-state region and while you are out and about, make plans to stop on by and pick up some dinner....to go!

The North Hillsdale United Methodist Church located on county route 21 just 4 miles north of the route 22 and 23 intersection in Hillsdale, New York will be serving up a complete chicken barbecue dinner which includes a half barbecued chicken and home made potato salad, coleslaw, rolls and desserts. This is available for take out only between the hours of 4 and 6 pm on Saturday, May 4th.

Tickets are priced at $13 for adults, only $6 for children ages 6 to 10 and youngsters 5 and under will receive their meal free of charge.

For more information regarding church services and future events that take place at the North Hillsdale United Methodist Church, log on to their web site by going here . This beautiful edifice in The Empire State has been issued landmark status back in 2010 by The National Register Of Historic Places.