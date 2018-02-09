Even as Disney’s independent streaming service will launch in fall 2019, the TV side is already taking shape. Not only do we have a sense of what budget the Star Wars TV series and its companions will have (hint: dragon-sized), but we also know The Defenders are safe at Netflix.

Deadline came forth with a few early details of the streaming service, which aims to launch with four or five TV series next fall. To date, those include the unspecified Star Wars series (one of several in development), another live-action Marvel series, a Monsters Inc. series and High School Musical. The TV series are reportedly budgeted between $25 million and $35 million per 10 episodes, though “an exceptionally ambitious series could have a budget cap of $100 million for that 10-episode season.” For reference, the sixth season of Game of Thrones spent $100 million on its 10 episodes.

Content-wise, Disney will understandably keep any “R-rated” movies and TV off the service; instead streaming them through Hulu. The report also specifies that “the plan now” is to keep all six of Marvel’s Netflix series – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher – in their current home. For the moment, only second seasons of Iron Fist and The Punisher are expected for 2019. Jessica Jones Season 2, Luke Cage Season 2 and Daredevil Season 3 will all premiere on Netflix later this year.

Disney is expected to announce further details of the Star Wars live-action series soon, so stay tuned for more on the streaming service overall.