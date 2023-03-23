Do ATVs Require Registration And Insurance In Massachusetts?

Many things have changed since I moved from Essex County to Berkshire County in 2010. Growing up as a "city" kid, we did things like play street hockey and Wiffle Ball. I'm not saying hunting and fishing are non-existent in less rural areas, but less so for sure.

A few years ago I had the chance to borrow a friend's ATV (quad, 4-wheeler) and man, I was hooked. I expected some money back in taxes this year, so I decided to pull the trigger and get one!

I'm not a massive fan of snow, but, ironically, I was praying for a snowy winter so I could use the plow I bought for it as well. 😂

Mud season is here now, and the warmer weather is on the way, so the next step is for me to get that bad boy in the Pittsfield State Forest, but first I needed to clarify a few things...

Registration In Massachusetts:

Yes, this required. You can register your ATV online or in person. -mass.gov

Insurance In Massachusetts:

This is optional.

ATV riders in Massachusetts generally aren't required by law to have insurance, but ATV coverage can provide important protections. The vast majority of ATV owners in the state probably should carry a policy, as not having coverage can leave owners exposed to property, injury and liability risks anytime they ride. -rogerkeith.com

As you can see from the aforementioned, registration for your ATV is a must, however, insurance in optional.

I hope you found this post informative.