Do you Agree or Disagree…the #1 Milkshake Flavor in Massachusetts is…

In an effort to deliver only top-quality content that is thought-provoking and will potentially lead to a broader discussion by intelligent people debating the merits of the content have led me to this question…” what is the most popular milkshake flavor?

RTA Outdoor Living, a company that designs and sells custom outdoor barbeque stations and kitchens, has released a survey of the top milkshake flavors in each state. The data making up the survey was compiled based on Google Trends search data over the past 12 months according to the report.

There are countless flavors of milkshakes available with many of what you would expect to be the most popular flavors all making the list in a number of states in the country. All of the major players did well…Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Banana, Coffee, and Oreo Cookie. They all made it to #1 according to the report.

Here in Massachusetts, it was Coffee that reigned supreme as “The Most Popular Milkshake” in the state. Coffee only topped the list in 3 states and all are in New England. The other two coffee-loving states are Rhode Island and Vermont according to RTA Outdoor Living. Elsewhere in New England, Maine loves Chocolate, while the top milkshake search was Vanilla in New Hampshire and Connecticut.

The most popular milkshake flavor in the country is Strawberry with a total of 10 states searching the world wide web the most for that flavor. Chocolate was not far behind with 8 states, Oreo was tops in 6 states, Shamrock and Vanilla with 5. Some of the flavors that made the list in at least 1 state were Banana, Orange Creamsicle, Pineapple, Nutella, Peach, Peanut Butter, and Peppermint.

Of course, in 2021 we not only have an array of milkshake flavors, but we also have so many different alternatives to the base of the shake…the milk. There’s Oat Milk, Almond Milk, Soy Milk, Coconut Milk, Rice Milk, Hemp Milk, and others.

Whatever your go-to milkshake is, it can be enjoyed year-round whether it’s in the middle of July or the end of December. There isn’t much in life more satisfying than that first sip of an ice-cold milkshake. To see the complete state-by-state breakdown click on this link to RTA Outdoor Living.

