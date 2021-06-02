Do You Need a Ride to Great Barrington’s Annual Town Meeting?

Town residents in need of free round-trip transportation to the Annual Town Meeting, on Monday, Jun. 7 (and Thursday, Jun. 10 if needed) can count on a ride from a town transportation van.

The drive-in meeting takes place at Monument Mountain Regional High School at 6 p.m., both evenings. Any registered voter needing a ride must reserve a spot by Friday, Jun. 4 by calling the Claire Teague Senior Center, (413) 528-1881. Priority will be given to elderly and disabled residents, but rides are available to anyone who wishes to attend but doesn’t have access to reliable transportation. All riders are required to wear masks on the town transportation vans.

One van will remain in place at Monument Mountain Regional High School, so that passengers can participate from the vehicle. Another van will be on hand in case any passengers need to depart early. A third van is available as well if needed and if passenger numbers require it.

Get our free mobile app

This year’s Annual Town Meeting will not include organized childcare. Children are welcome to attend but must remain supervised by parents.

You'll want to tune into WSBS this Friday morning (Jun. 4) at 9:05 as Great Barrington Select Board member, Ed Abrahams along with Planning Board member, Pedro Pachano will make their WSBS return with their "It's Not That Simple" talk show. Ed and Pedro will have Great Barrington Town Manager, Mark Pruhenski along with Assistant Town Manager and Director of Planning and Community Development, Chris Rembold to discuss the upcoming annual town meeting. Get all of your questions regarding town meeting answered this Friday morning.

6 Ways Great Barrington Police Department are Bettering the Community

Most Wanted Fugitives by Massachusetts State Police

12 Movies Filmed in the Berkshires