53 Dog Friendly Stores That are Located in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents love their pets, specifically their dogs. There may be times when people want to take their pups with them when they go out to run errands and do their shopping. Of course, there's always the unknown regarding whether shops and retail outlets will allow dogs to come inside and partake in the shopping experience. We have some clarity and good news for you. Thanks to the website Bring Fido, we have discovered 53 shopping locations throughout Massachusetts that are dog-friendly. Let's check out the list below.

(1) New England Dog Biscuit Company - Salem, MA

(2) Bass Pro Shops - Foxboro, MA

(3) The Trolley Depot - Salem, MA

(4) Fuzzy Pants Pet Shop - Worcester, MA

(5) Agway - Orleans, MA

(6) Pawsh Dog Boutique - Boston, MA

(7) Western Avenue Artist Studios - Lowell, MA

(8) Day of the Dog - Salem, MA

(9) Tractor Supply Co. - Millbury, MA

(10) The Fish and Bone - Boston, MA

(11) MarketStreet Lynnfield - Lynnfield, MA

(12) Harvard Book Store - Cambridge, MA

(13) PetSmart - Northborough, MA

(14) Mashpee Commons - Mashpee, MA

(15) Good Dog Gallery - Rockport, MA

(16) The Bookloft - Great Barrington, MA

(17) Tractor Supply Co. - Leominster, MA

(18) The Apple Store - Boston, MA

(19) Tractor Supply Co. - Sturbridge, MA

(20) Urban Outfitters - Boston, MA

(21) Especially for Pets - Westborough, MA

(22) L.L. Bean Outlet Store - Wareham, MA

(23) Bob's Discount Furniture and Mattress Store - Stoughton, MA

(24) Landry's Bicycles - Boston, MA

(25) Brookline Booksmith - Brookline, MA

(26) Paul's Portrait Arts - Cambridge, MA

(27) Lush Handmade Cosmetics - Boston, MA

(28) MAC Cosmetics - Boston, MA

(29) Lucky Brand - Boston, MA

(30) Gale Force Bikes - Provincetown, MA

(31) The Black Dog General Store - Nantucket, MA

(32) Loyal Companion - Boston, MA

(33) JOANN Fabric and Crafts - Westford, MA

(34) Gather Here Stitch Lounge - Cambridge, MA

(35) Tractor Supply Co. - Leicester, MA

(36) Petco - Woburn, MA

(37) Vineyard Vines - Nantucket, MA

(38) Farnsworth Fine Cannabis Company - Great Barrington, MA

(39) Tractor Supply Co. - Swansea, MA

(40) Lowe's Home Improvement - Seekonk, MA

(41) The Home Depot - Somerset, MA

(42) Sea Howel Bookshop -Orleans, MA

(43) The Home Depot - Shrewsbury, MA

(44) Good Dog Goods - Oak Bluffs, MA

(45) Amesbury Farmers' Market - Amesbury, MA

(46) Agway - South Dennis, MA

(47) The Street - Newton, MA

(48) Edgartown Main Street General Store - The Black Dog - Edgartown, MA

(49) Lululemon - Newton, MA

(50) Craft Beer Cellar - Plymouth, MA

(51) T.J. Max - Acton, MA

(52) Polkadog Bakery - Dedham, MA

(53) Lee Premium Outlets - Lee, MA

Before you take your dog into any of these stores or shopping locations it's definitely a good idea that you call first to make sure any policies haven't changed and to make sure the retailer is still in business. Are there any dog-friendly stores in Massachusetts that you know of that aren't on this list? If so, let us know and we will add them to the list. You can get more dog-friendly activities, locations, and travel recommendations by going to Bring Fido.

