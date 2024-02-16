Massachusetts Grocer Recalls Health Food Item, ‘Deadly Reaction’ Possible

Massachusetts shoppers may want to check their refrigerators as another food item has been recalled. This time around Massachusetts grocer Stop & Shop recently posted to its website a host of Dole Salad kits that can be possibly contaminated by Listeria in the cheese component.

Should Massachusetts Shoppers Be Concerned About the Recall? How Dangerous is Listeria?

This recall is something that shouldn't be taken lightly as Listeria can be dangerous, particularly for pregnant women as it can lead to miscarriages, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, adults aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of deadly reactions when contracting Listeria. The CDC estimates that Listeria is the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States.

Which Salad Kits are on The Recalls List?

According to Stop & Shop's website, the following salad kits have been recalled:

DOLE END SMR KIT 13Z - 13 OZ

UPC: 007143001073

Codes: Best By 2/1/24 thru 2/18/24

DOLE AVCD RNCH KIT12.2Z - 12.2 OZ

UPC: 007143000091

Codes: Best By 2/1/24 thru 2/18/24

DOLE CAJUN RANCH 10.2Z - 10.2 OZ

UPC: 007143000206

Codes: Best By 2/1/24 thru 2/18/24

DOLE STHWEST SLD 13Z - 13 OZ

UPC: 007143001701

Codes: Best By 2/1/24 thru 2/18/24

Massachusetts Shoppers Who Have Any of These Kits in Their Home Can Get a Full Refund

As noted on Stop & Shop's website, customers may return impacted products to the store for a full refund. So, whether you bought the impacted salad kit(s) from Stop & Shop in Pittsfield, Greenfield, Hadley, Holyoke, Springfield, Chicopee, or any of the 125 Massachusetts locations you are eligible to get a refund. Just make sure you don't consume any of the items.

