Popular Savory Snack Item Added to Recall List in Massachusetts

Lately, we have been seeing many items hit the recall list for one reason or another. Most of these items may have an ingredient that isn't listed on the label and if someone is allergic to that ingredient that person could possibly risk running into an emergency situation if the product is consumed and we certainly don't want that. Now there is another item that has been recalled as listed on Stop and Shop's website which affects shoppers in Massachusetts.

Which Snack Item Sold at Stop and Shop Was Recently Recalled?

On July 19 the Doritos Nacho Cheese Party Size snack sold at Stop and Shop was recalled due to a limited number of packages possibly containing undeclared soy and wheat ingredients.

Here are the Specific Details Regarding the Recalled Doritos Item.

FL DOR NACHO 14.5Z - 14.5 OZ

UPC: 002840051779

002840051779 Codes: Guaranteed Fresh Date of 26 Sept 2023 AND EITHER one of these two Manufacturing Codes Time Stamps 465218037X22 47 22 59 465218137X23 00 23 06

Can I Get a Full Refund if I Have The Doritos Snack Item?

If you have the recalled Doritos item you are encouraged to return it to the store for a full refund. As mentioned earlier, Massachusetts shoppers should pay attention to this recall as Stop and Shop has locations all throughout the state including Pittsfield, Westfield, Holyoke, North Adams, Feeding Hills, Northampton, West Springfield, Chicopee, Springfield, East Longmeadow, Hadley, Belchertown, Greenfield, Worcester, Sturbridge, Shrewsbury etc. You can find a location near you by going here and you can get more details on this recall by going here.

