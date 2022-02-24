Drive A Ford Truck, Berkshire County? Careful-It May Be On Recall

Once again the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration(NHTSA) branch of the U.S. Department of Transportation is on the lookout to spread the word and keep drivers and passengers SAFE.

The NHTSA recently passed along a voluntary recall notice from the Ford Motor Company regarding certain heavy-duty pickup trucks. If you drive an F-250 or F-350 Super Duty pickup, the model year 2017 through 2022, please continue reading.

Apparently, according to Ford, if your Super Duty truck has a gasoline engine and an aluminum driveshaft, then this absolutely applies to you. According to the voluntary recall notice:

Underbody heat and noise insulators may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, which could damage the driveshaft and cause it to fracture.

And a fractured driveshaft could lead to a whole nest of problems including a loss of vehicle control, a loss of drive power, or it may cause your truck to roll if you're stopped without the parking brake on.

Now I'm not an "automotive" guy, so if you're like me and you can't get past all the technical jargon, here it is in a nutshell. Basically, all those problems listed can result in a greater probability of a crash.

Beginning in early April, Super Duty truck owners will be notified by mail that your dealer will inspect and repair your vehicle free of charge. If you'd rather not wait until then, you can absolutely contact the Ford Motor Company's customer service department by calling 1-866-436-7332 or getting in touch with your local Ford dealer.

For more on the story, check out the recall notice by visiting the NHTSA's website here.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born