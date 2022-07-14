Drunk Driver In Wales Tries To Blame COVID For His Missing Tires

Just when you think you've heard every drunk driving excuse ever given, along comes an entirely new excuse and it will be interesting to see if this will open the floodgates for others driving impaired to use as an excuse as well.

According to the South Wales Police Department, Laurie Rosser, 42, of Wales, was pulled over for driving drunk late last month. The BBC reports that Rosser was driving a van with two missing tires. So basically, this guy drove for more than 10 miles with his front and back left tires missing. That's right. He was driving on the rims.

Apparently, Rosser blew both tires but kept on driving. Once the vehicle was stopped, officers were able to determine that Rosser was more than twice the legal limit, even though he told police he only had two beers.

But wait, the story just keeps getting better. The other day in court, Rosser's attorney tried to blame it all on COVID. It turns out that the day after he was arrested, Rosser tested positive for COVID.

Rosser's lawyer claimed that COVID was the reason Rosser kept driving on two rims, claiming that it made Rosser cloudy-headed and affected his ability to make proper decisions.

Well, nice try, I guess. But the court was not buying it and not only fined Rosser $350 but also suspended his driver's license for 17 months. For more on the story, visit the website for BBC News here.

