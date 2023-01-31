Massachusetts has much to brag about including the fact that the most popular fast-food chain was founded here. If you guessed Dunkin' you are correct. Dunkin' was founded in Quincy, Massachusetts back in 1950 by Bill Rosenberg. What started out as a location selling coffee and donuts has grown into a multinational company that has approximately 12,900 locations in 42 countries. In Massachusetts alone, there are 916 Dunkin' locations. That's a lot of coffee, donuts, and goodies. (Check out four other most common fast-food locations in Massachusetts by going here). I suppose the slogan "America Runs on Dunkin' is a pretty accurate one.

Judging by the lines at the Dunkin' locations in the city where I live (Pittsfield) it would be an understatement to say that Dunkin' is quite popular. As you probably already know Ben Affleck recently served patrons at a Dunkin' location in Massachusetts. You can read more about that by going here. However, one thing that you may not know is that Dunkin' is so cherished by people that weddings have actually taken place at the eatery. Now, that's some Dunkin' dedication.

According to to Eat This, Not That! a New Jersey couple actually tied the knot in a Dunkin' eatery. Here are the details from the website:

A New Jersey couple who say they constantly went to the chain and "hit the drive-thru sometimes twice a night" got married inside the Dunkin' on Route 42 South in New Jersey. One of the co-owners gifted the newlyweds a basket of coffee and his-and-her mugs, a Mega Millions lottery ticket, and, of course, donuts. The store also promised to make them a donut cake for when they celebrated their nuptials with a bigger celebration.

In addition, in 2019 a couple got married inside a Worcester Dunkin.' The early stages of their relationship had a Dunkin' connection which you can read more about by going here. In 2005, a couple was married at a Dunkin' location in Philadelphia. Check out the photos and captions below that describe their Dunkin' wedding experience.

There have been a number of other weddings that have taken place at Dunkin' as well. Will yours be next? What else is there to say other than America Ties the Knot on Dunkin'.

