Dwayne Johnson Says He Will Stop Using Real Guns On Film Sets

After the Alec Baldwin tragedy that took place on the set for the movie "Rust", actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is doing his part to make production sets safer.

The movie star says that after the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, he wants to ban real guns in movies made by his production company.

In an interview with Variety while promoting his new movie "Red Notice", Johnson had this to say, quote:

I can't speak for anyone else, but I can tell you, without an absence of clarity here, that . . . we won't use real guns at all. We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going to take care of it in post[-production]. We’re not going to worry about the dollars. We won’t worry about what it costs...We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set.

Local authorities are investigating the on-set shooting and, as of yet, no charges have been filed. According to an affidavit in the case, actor Alec Baldwin had been told by an assistant director that the gun was "cold" when it was handed to Baldwin. "Cold" is a term used in the movie industry to denote that a weapon is safe to use.

Actor Dwayne Johnson, who has handled firearms in numerous movies, says he will only use rubber guns on his sets and will make sure that rule stays in place with any studio he's working with.

