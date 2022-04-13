Easter Candy, Some Sold At Big Y & BJ’s, Recalled For Salmonella

Just keeping you in the know, folks, especially if you are a parent looking out for your child(or children). With Easter coming up quickly, you may have already purchased your big baskets of goodies for this Sunday's festivities, but here's something you need to be aware of concerning certain chocolate treats.

The Food and Drug Administration(always trying to look out for our best interests), courtesy of a media statement, wants the public to be aware of a voluntary recall issued by Ferrero U.S.A., Inc of Parsippany, New Jersey.

Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. is recalling its Kinder® Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and its Kinder® Mix Chocolate Treats basket, due to possible contamination of the organism Salmonella Typhimurium.

Salmonella can often cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. Obviously, since these products are meant for children, the potential threat should definitely be taken seriously.

The voluntary recall is for two of Ferrero U.S.A. Inc.'s products that are sold throughout the United States. The Kinder® Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment has a "buy on or before" date of July 18, 2022, located on the back panel, and has been distributed to BJ's Wholesale Club stores. The lot codes that are potentially affected can also be found on the back panel. Those lot codes are 48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP336; and 48RUP337.

The other product is the Kinder® Mix Chocolate Treats basket which has a "buy on or before" date of July 30, 2022, located at the bottom of the package and has been distributed to Big Y Supermarket locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut. The lot code that is potentially affected can also be found on the bottom of the package. That lot code is 03L 018AR – 306.

Please keep in mind that no illnesses to date have been reported in the US, however, there have been some reported cases of salmonella in European consumers who ate products that were manufactured in the same facility, so as a cautionary measure Ferrero issued the voluntary recall.

Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. strongly recommends that if you purchased either of these two products, you should not eat them and they should be disposed of immediately. For more on the recall, including contact information for product replacement, please visit the FDA's website here.

