Massachusetts families will come together for Easter Sunday on March 31. It's a special time for the family to spend time together and reflect on the meaning of the holiday. Of course, with another family holiday waiting in the wings, this means there will be some preparations that will need to be fulfilled.

Many families will have some sort of meal together on Easter Sunday and if you are putting the meal together you know that in addition to physically prepping the food, you'll have to do some shopping. Plus, if any kids will be part of the gathering you may want to have some baskets, eggs, candy, and crafts ready to go for their entertainment and enjoyment.

Preparation is Key and Early is Better

When having to prepare for a holiday like Easter it's always a good idea to start early. In addition, if you like to do your everyday or holiday shopping at Target know this, according to Parade, all Target locations will be closed on Easter Sunday. So, if you are relying on the retailer to be open on March 31 for any last-minute shopping trips, you'll be out of luck.

You Can Always Call Just to Be Sure

There are over 40 Target locations in Massachusetts including Boston, Worcester, Lanesborough, and many more. You can call the store nearest you and double check that Target will be closed on Easter Sunday but it's a pretty safe bet that you can count on Target's doors being closed on March 31.

