Egremont Democratic Committee Details

The Egremont Democratic Committee will hold a Nominating Caucus on Tuesday, Mar. 26, at 7:00 p.m., at the Egremont Town Hall (171 Egremont Plain Rd [Rte 71]). Polls will be open for one hour. The purpose of this caucus is to choose the candidates to endorse for the following town offices, for which elections will be held on Tuesday, May 14. Moderator (one year), Town Clerk (one year), Selectman (three years), Library Trustee (three years), Cemetery Commissioner (three years), Planning Board member (five years), Tree Warden (one year), Assessor (three years), Constable (three years).

All Egremont residents who are registered Democrats are encouraged to participate in the voting at this caucus. Details of caucus rules can be found by going here . For information about the caucus or the Egremont Democratic Committee, contact Erika Nelson, Chair, 347-306-7686.

(press release sent to WSBS from Marj Wexler for online and on-air use)

