Egremont PD Investigate Cows Shot With Blowgun
The Egremont Police Department is looking for the public's help in a upsetting and bizarre case of animal cruelty.
The south county department is investigating an incident that involves cows on private property being shot with arrows from a blowgun. These particular arrows have barbs and resulted in injuries to the animals and had to be surgically removed by a veterinarian.
The incident occured in the area of Jug End Road sometime between the morning of Monday, April 26 and the morning of Wednesday, April 28.
In a post to social media, Investigators are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious during that time, anyone who knows someone that has a blowgun or anyone with information to please contact the Egremont Police Department at (413) 528-2160.
Below is a photo of one of the arrow taken from the scene.
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest