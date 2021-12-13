Elderly Woman Robbed In Western Massachusetts Big Y Parking Lot

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. this past Friday morning, police officers were dispatched to the Big Y parking lot on West Street in Ware, Massachusetts to look into an incident of a robbery of an 84-year-old woman.

According to the Ware Police Department, officers were advised that the suspect possibly possessed a gun at the time of the incident. Police also reported that bystanders made attempts to apprehend the suspect, but the suspect was able to get away.

Get our free mobile app

Police then pursued the suspect on foot after he was spotted in the woods behind Brookside Mart which is across the street from the Big Y parking lot where the alleged robbery took place.

The suspect was finally located and apprehended near a blue tarp and wooden-type furniture at the old Knights of Columbus on West Main Street. The suspect was then arrested.

The suspect was later identified as 36-year-old Dominick Dematte of Ware, MA. Dematte is being charged with the following:

Masked/Unarmed robbery of a person over 60-years-old

2 Counts of A&B on an elderly person over 60 years old

Possession of a dangerous weapon (knife)

Dematte was transported to Belchertown District Court for arraignment. As of this moment, the date for the arraignment has yet to be announced. Good news though for the elderly woman(who remains unidentified). She did not need to receive any hospital treatment and all of her property was recovered and returned to her.

Ware police also reported that a handgun was not used by the suspect but they were able to recover a knife. For more on the story, check out the Ware Police Department Facebook page.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.