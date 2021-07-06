Each day more and more live shows and concerts are announced as the arts come back to life in The Berkshires.

The Mahaiwe Theatre in Great Barrington just released their line-up of upcoming performances and there are some big names in the mix. One that specifically piqued my interest is the hilarious Jane Lynch who will hit the stage on Friday, December 10. Lynch will be joined by fellow comedians Kate Flannery and Tim Davis for "A Swingin' Little Christmas".

Known for her quick wit and improvisational skills, Lynch brings these talents to a Christmas show that features traditional favorites and original songs with Flannery, Davis, and the Tony Guerrero Quintet. Their holiday album, A Swingin’ Little Christmas, hit Billboard’s Top 10 Adult Contemporary chart, quickly becoming a holiday classic.

Lynch is not new to the theater or singing. She spent 15 years in Chicago, performing with the Steppenwolf Theatre Company and Second City. She's appeared in one of my favorite movies The 40-Year-Old Virgin as well as Role Models, Best in Show, and countless others. She gained even more fame and notoriety in her roles on Glee and The Marvelous Mrs. Maizel and as host of Hollywood Game Night, all three earning her Emmy awards.

Flannery is best known for playing Meredith the Drunk for nine seasons on NBC’s The Office and more recently, for her impressive run on Dancing with the Stars. Other recent television appearances include New Girl, American Housewife, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Tickets go on sale to Mahaiwe Members on Wednesday, July 14 at 12 pm, and to the public on Saturday, July 17 at 12 pm.

