Enter the Tree Seed Photo Challenge

Here's a fun activity that you can partake in while practicing social distancing and staying healthy.

Each week the Great Barrington Land Conservancy will post a photo of a seed and ask you to identify it. When you submit your guess--even if it's right or wrong--you will be entered into a raffle prize drawing and the winners will be randomly chosen on Arbor Day (Apr. 24). You can get complete details by going here.

About the Great Barrington Land Conservancy

The Great Barrington Land Conservancy is a small town land conservancy with a big mission: To preserve natural places, agricultural land, and wildlife habitats within Great Barrington and to enhance recreational opportunities for residents and visitors through the creation of trails, walking paths, and special programs.

You can get more information about the Great Barrington Land Conservancy by going here.