Spiders tend to freak people out. If you have a heavy fear of spiders, maybe you hate the thought of one being in your presence. But what if you were to encounter a spider at an Airbnb you were staying at? How would you react? Knowing how certain people can react to spiders, it's hard anyone would be as chill as this person was, at an Airbnb no less.

It's no secret that the colder months out of the year are when spiders like to migrate toward the indoors of establishments for warmth. While the Winter seems to be prolonging its days through the last days of February, that could be something to keep in mind.

My sister-in-law is deathly afraid of spiders. She will freak out if she thinks she sees one....even if it's not actually a spider. Instead, it's a crumb from the cookie her son was eating. But she will scream for her life, immediately! Perhaps this is why I was so perplexed when I happened to see this on social media.

Faine Greenwood recently posted a tweet trying to figure out what type of spider she was seeing at an Airbnb in the Berkshires.

The spider was extremely chill on its web that it had constructed for itself, even as Faine approached it. I was expecting maybe the spider to jump elsewhere, or even a more cautious reaction from Faine. But the spider just kept on about its business while hanging out at its Airbnb.

I'm definitely no spider expert, far from it actually, but I did look to see what type of spider that may be, given the most common spiders in Massachusetts. If I had to make an educated guess, I would probably say it's a Wolf Spider. I could be, and probably am wrong, but supposedly, these are the most recognized spiders in the Bay State.

Also, you may notice the 'Edith the Spider' reference. If you're a Marvel fan, it references 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' when Peter Parker had Tony Stark's pair of sunglasses, which was Stark's augmented reality security, defense, and artificial tactical intelligence system, E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero). Although, I'm pretty sure that spider in this Berkshires Airbnb isn't radioactive.

