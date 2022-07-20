Experience Dining In Massachusetts With A View To Boot

These days we have plenty of options when it come to dining out, but let's highlight the fact there are a few restaurants that also offer a scenic view while you're enjoying lunch or dinner and three of them are located right here in the beautiful Berkshires.

Jesse Wlodyka Jesse Wlodyka loading...

(Photo of The Golden Eagle Restaurant courtesy of Jesse Stewart & Google Maps)

Top spot at # 1: If you travel in the vicinity of route 2, the ever popular "hair pin" turn is situated prior to your arrival or when departing North Adams. The Mohawk Trail is a prime stop-over to catch a ringside view of The July 4th fireworks in the city aforementioned. The Golden Eagle Restaurant is situated into the Clarksburg town line as it is suggested that you take advantage of balcony and lounge seating as a panoramic view of The Northern Berkshires. Critics have called the view "magnificent".

attachment-Pontoosuc Lake loading...

(Pontoosuc Lake photo courtesy of Google Maps)

In second place, The Proprietor's Lodge overlooking Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield just received a massive renovation as some of the amenities include a lakeside patio and a breath taking view of Mount Greylock (which is The Bay State's highest peak). Up to 300 patrons can sell out this unique eatery located at Waubeek Road. More information can be obtained by logging on to their web site.

attachment-Tanglewood loading...

At number 3, The Bellflower Restaurant and Terrace is located in "lovely Lenox" within range of the Victorian Apple Tree Inn as they also offer "lively and refined picturesque views" and if you plan to take in a concert at Tanglewood, the property is within walking distance of the world famous southern Berkshire music venue.

Jesse Wlodyka Jesse Wlodyka loading...

(Photo of the Montague Book Mill courtesy of Jesse Stewart & Google Maps)

In fourth place, head east to Franklin county to The Montague Bookmill on Greenfield Road as this former grist mill doubles up as a restaurant and sells used hard cover and paperback books (my kind of shopping if you ask me). Critics also state this area offers "stunning views" of the neighboring Sawmill River.

A lighthouse on Nantucket, MA - USA OlivierGuiberteau loading...

The coveted # 5 spot goes to a popular eatery based in Nantucket island. For over a decade, locals and visitors congregate to Cru which offers the best view of each and every inch of this vicinity as the restaurant received the coveted Open Table "Diner's Choice Award" in 2019 and has proven to be an unmatched culinary destination. I have to pay a visit to this unique Bay State eatery, despite the long distance of travel that awaits as I need to spend some quality time at this paradise in more ways than one!

BOTTOM LINE: Buon Apetit and while you're at it, ENJOY the view!