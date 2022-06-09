This MA Hospital Lands in the Top 20 Among Critical Access Hospitals

One thing that I have to do on a regular basis since I received my transplanted kidney in 2017 is about every eight weeks I have to get blood work done. The reason for the blood work is to make sure my kidney function and anti-rejection/medication levels along with other important levels are in range. Over the years, especially during the pandemic, I would get my bloodwork done right here in Berkshire County.

Fairview Hospital is a Prime Choice for Receiving Care

Even though my nephrologist is located in Springfield, I like to get my bloodwork done ahead of time in the Berkshires so the doctor and I can talk about the results at my upcoming appointment. If you need to get blood work done, Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington is top-notch. From my own personal experience, the service you get from Fairview is of high quality and the hospital's staff is very friendly, welcoming, and helpful.

Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington Recently Received Two Well Deserved Recognition Awards

According to a press release that was sent to us, Fairview Hospital recently received two Top 20 recognition awards and I'm not surprised, they're just that good. The two awards that Fairview received were Overall Hospital Performance along with Best Practice Achievement for Patient Perspective.

A big congratulations to Fairview Hospital. In my opinion, what makes the staff at Fairview exceptional is their hometown feel along with having great attention to detail all while putting patients first. Fairview continues to exceed my expectations and we are fortunate to have this critical hospital serving our Berkshire community each and every day. Fairview rocks! You can read all about the awards by going here.

