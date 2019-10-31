Family Halloween Party Tonight in GB

Great Barrington, MA- Berkshire South Regional Community Center (BSRCC) will open its Jaffe auditorium doors TODAY from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. for families to celebrate Halloween and stay dry! Come in costume or not, but bring the whole family for two hours of bounce house and dancing fun under the glittering disco ball!

Bounce house for those ages 12 and under. Apple cider, donuts and cookies will be provided as snacks. Please note: this not a nut free event.

Suggested donation is $5 per family.

For more information visit Berkshire South's Facebook page, or call 413.528.2810.