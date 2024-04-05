Have You Met Any of These Amazing Celebrities from Massachusetts?
Not only is Massachusetts home to breathtaking views, history, artistic culture, and some of the best sports teams around but hundreds of big-name celebrities were born in the Bay State.
Over the years I have met my share of celebrities. I had the pleasure of meeting big-name actors like Ernie Hudson in Springfield, Massachusetts at one of the big Scare-A-Con conventions. I also interviewed Bret Michales from Poison on the radio and later shared the stage with him at the Mass Mutual Center. I met wrestling legend Jerry 'The King' Lawler in Pittsfield at one of the Big Time Wrestling events. I even walked by without knowing it, actor Claire Danes at a bar in Williamstown.
It's been fun meeting celebrities and getting pictures taken with them. Most of the ones I have met have been very friendly to me and never copped an attitude or had an arrogant personality. As I mentioned earlier, Massachusetts has been a breeding ground for many big-screen celebrities. While many of them have moved out of the state there have been times when some of them have returned to the Bay State for various reasons. Those names include Elizabeth Banks, Mark Wahlberg, and Matt Damon just to name a few.
Have You Met Any of the Massachusetts Celebrities From the Following List?
Below, is a list of celebrities that were born in Massachusetts. There are over 100 celebrities on this list from all areas of the entertainment industry. Some have left us and some are bigger than ever today. While I haven't met any of the stars from the list I was wondering, have you?
