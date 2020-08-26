Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Cold Snowy Winter for MA

The Farmers’ Almanac has released its yearly extended weather forecast, and it is looking like Massachusetts will see a cold, snowy winter this year.

According to the Maine-based publication’s 2020-2021 long-range forecast, the northern half of the United States is expected to be hit with a chilly winter. Significant snowfall, sleet, and, in the late winter/early spring months, rainfall.

State from the Northeast to the Great Lakes and Northern Plains could experience below-normal temperatures, though precipitation types may differ depending on the region.

The publication is calling it the “Winter of the Great Divide,” with snowy conditions forecast in the Northeast and droughts expected in the Southwest.

Based on our time-tested weather formula, the forecast for the upcoming winter looks a lot different from last year, quite divided with some very intense cold snaps and snowfall Peter Geiger, editor of the Farmers’ Almanac.

Since last year’s New England winter was largely snow-free this year's winter season will be “very different,” according to the Almanac.