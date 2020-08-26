Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Cold Snowy Winter for MA
The Farmers’ Almanac has released its yearly extended weather forecast, and it is looking like Massachusetts will see a cold, snowy winter this year.
According to the Maine-based publication’s 2020-2021 long-range forecast, the northern half of the United States is expected to be hit with a chilly winter. Significant snowfall, sleet, and, in the late winter/early spring months, rainfall.
State from the Northeast to the Great Lakes and Northern Plains could experience below-normal temperatures, though precipitation types may differ depending on the region.
Based on our time-tested weather formula, the forecast for the upcoming winter looks a lot different from last year, quite divided with some very intense cold snaps and snowfallPeter Geiger, editor of the Farmers’ Almanac.
The East Coast is also expected to get “clobbered” by the cold winter weather in the last week of March. The types of precipitation areas will get will vary based on location, the extended forecast said.