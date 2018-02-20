Fatal Car Crash in Sandisfield Over the Weekend

An Albany woman who was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Sandisfield early Saturday morning is being remembered as a kind, generous person with a generous heart.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 25 year old, Sierra Riccio was on her way to work as a veterinary assistant outside of Albany from her fiance's home in Winsted, Connecticut, when she crashed her vehicle. According to state police, icy road conditions may have been a factor.

She was heading north on Route 8 in a 2006 Honda Civic at about 7:30 a.m., Saturday when she lost control of the vehicle, drove into the southbound lane and then crashed into a utility pole and as well as rock according to state police. Riccio was alone in her car and wearing a seat belt. She was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, Connecticut, where she was pronounced dead.

Troopers are investigating whether ice on the roadway contributed to the crash. Results may not be know for several weeks, police said.