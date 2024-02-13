Financial Food For Thought If You’re A Smoker In Massachusetts

I don't need to tell you, Berkshire County friends and neighbors, whether you're a current smoker or you used to smoke and have successfully kicked the habit (good for you!), you're more than well aware that it's not only bad for your health but it also burns a hole in your wallet!

With the cost of most items in the "skyrocketing" department, our good friends at WalletHub, the personal finance experts, decided to research what it costs smokers in every state in America.

To come up with the results, WalletHub calculated the potential monetary losses brought on by smoking and also exposure to secondhand smoke. Several key metrics were looked at including lifetime and annual costs of a pack of cigarettes per day, health care costs per smoker, income losses, and other costs.

First off, you probably won't be surprised by this, but Massachusetts is one of the most expensive states for smokers. Here are 2024's Top 10 States with the Highest Smoking Costs, according to WalletHub:

New York District of Columbia Maryland Connecticut Rhode Island Massachusetts Minnesota Hawaii Alaska Washington

Planning on moving to a cheaper part of the country? Here are 2024's Top 10 States with the Lowest Smoking Costs:

Mississippi Missouri Alabama North Carolina North Dakota Louisiana Georgia South Carolina Idaho Kentucky

Alright, are you ready for this, Massachusetts? According to WalletHub's report, the average smoker in the Bay State, throughout a lifetime, will spend around $4,867,778! Keep in mind that if you smoke more than one pack a day, that amount will rise considerably.

Take a look at the full report by visiting WalletHub's website here. And thanks again to WalletHub for doing all the hard work!

