First Annual Virtual Pop-Up Holiday Shop

IS183 Art School is hosting its first ever Annual Virtual Pop-up Holiday shop from Dec. 4 – 11. According to a media release, for one week only, the public can support local artists of the Berkshires by purchasing their work through this virtual market as the holiday season is upon us.

The virtual shop, located on IS183 Art School’s website, includes mini shops for each of the 13 participating artists and over 200 artworks for sale. Each mini shop presents the artist’s merchandise along with videos and bios to learn more about each creator. In this time of uncertainty, IS 183 Art School states that supporting local merchants is crucial and what better way to do so than from the safety from your home. Participating artists include:

Kim Waterman - Jewelry

Jesse Tobin McCauley - Paintings

Dylan W. Kubis - Photographs

Victoria Fiorini - Jewelry

Diane Firtell – Prints

Ben Evans - Ceramics

Amy DiLalla of The Peach Tree – Jewelry

Elizabeth Spangler – Paintings

Ali Herrman- Encaustic Paintings & Assemblage

Stacy Scibelli – Textiles

Lorimer Burns – Ceramics

Thaddeus B. Kubis – Photography

Brielle Rizzotti - Plush “Pooties”

The works for sale range in price starting at $15 and include something for everyone from jewelry to textiles. Imagine sharing a delicious Holiday dish served in a handmade bowl made by Lorimer Burns with your loved ones. Envision enjoying a hot cup of chocolate with friends in a ceramic cup artfully made by Ben Evans. Loving the new murals on North Street? You too can own a painting by Jesse Tobin McCauley!

The event supports local artists in two ways – 70% of sales go directly to the artist and 30% goes to IS183 Art School, the largest employer of local visual arts in the region. Several of the participating artists also teach classes and are involved in artist talks with IS183. The virtual holiday pop-up shop is sponsored by Mill Town Capital.

