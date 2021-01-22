First Graders Getting New Teacher at Great Barrington School

The Board of Trustees and Council of Teachers at Berkshire Waldorf School (formerly Great Barrington Rudolf Steiner School) have announced in a press release the appointment of Gary Osborne as first grade teacher for the 2021-22 school year.

Families whose children will be six by Sept. 1, 2021 and interested community members are invited to meet Mr. Osborne and BWS subject teachers at the school’s Meet the First Grade Teachers event Saturday, Jan. 23 at 10:30am. Parents and caregivers can register for this live, virtual event by going here.

About Gary Osbourne

Mr.Osborne grew up outside Dallas, Texas, where he developed a love for the performing arts. Throughout college in Santa Fe, NM and his graduate studies at the University of Washington, Seattle, Mr. Osborne trained in costume design for opera and theatre.

Working as a designer regionally and in New York City led Mr. Osborne to a decade-long fashion design career in both New York and China. Participating in Waldorf parent-child groups with his own young children inspired Mr. Osborne to complete his Waldorf teacher training at Sunbridge Institute in Chestnut Ridge, NY. He also earned a second master’s degree in Art Education at The School of Visual Arts, New York. Most recently, Mr. Osborne has taught at the High School of Art and Design in New York City and Sag Harbor Elementary School.

At Berkshire Waldorf School, as in most Waldorf schools worldwide, grade school class teachers practice “looping,” starting in first grade and moving through the grade school curriculum with their class, to build strong, long-term relationships, for up to eight

years. Berkshire Waldorf School is currently accepting applications for students eighteen months through eighth grade for the 2020-21 school year. The application deadline is Feb. 1.

(information and photo sent to WSBS from Berkshire Waldorf School for online/on-air use)

