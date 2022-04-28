Former N.E. Pats Star’s Son Admits To Stealing Super Bowl Rings

For shame, D'Aundre, for shame. I'm sure many of you New England Patriots fans remember former nose tackle Vince Wilfork, surely one of the greatest defensive tackles to ever grace the gridiron.

One can only hope that many years from now, Vince will still be remembered for his phenomenal career in the NFL, his many trips to the Pro Bowl, and his many accomplishments in the game of football.

Hopefully, the legend of Vince Wilfork will not in any way be tarnished by the actions of his son, D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, who at least did the decent thing last week in a Texas courtroom and admitted to stealing and selling some of his father's greatest memories.

That's right. WHDH/News 7 Boston reports that D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork has pleaded guilty to stealing and selling his father's Super Bowl Championship rings along with two AFC Championship rings and even a college championship ring.

This all took place last year in 2021. D'Aundre was arrested and charged with felony theft of property greater than or equal to $300,000. Holmes-Wilfork was ordered by the judge to return the stolen jewelry to his father.

Holmes-Wilfork was also given five years probation in addition to paying court fees and entering a drug-screening program. For more on the story, visit WHDH's website here.

