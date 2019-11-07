Free Haircuts to All Veterans This Monday

For the second year in a row Jake's Barber Shop will be saluting our veterans this Monday as free haircuts will be available to all veterans between 8 am and 3 pm at the shop on 87 Railroad Street in Great Barrington. Veterans will be able to enjoy coffee and snacks courtesy of FUEL while they wait.

On Let's Talk, Jake said that he and his staff had over 30 veterans in their shop last year on Veterans Day. The veterans had a great time as they were able to sit back, relax and tell stories. If you have and questions or need more information, you can call (413) 717-4238.

Article Image: Jake Hunker in the WSBS studio.