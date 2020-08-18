Free PPP Loan Forgiveness Seminar Coming Up

The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce along with SBA: U.S. Small Business Administration have teamed up to offer a free webinar entitled 'PPP Loan Forgiveness: What You Need to Know.' which is taking place this Thursday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m.

The webinar will be presented by the Assistant District Director for Lender Relations, Massachusetts District Office: U.S. Small Business Administration, Lli Spahiu and is sponsored by Lee Bank.

This webinar will provide an overview of the required documents, exemptions and safe harbor tips for small business owners (PPP loan recipients).

As mentioned above, the webinar is free but registration numbers are limited. You can register for the seminar by going here.

About the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce

The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce connects you with everything that is going on in the nine towns of Southern Berkshires. Whether you stop by their Visitors’ Booth on Main Street, Great Barrington, attend a Chamber-sponsored community event or chat with a merchant member, you will come to understand what makes the Southern Berkshires so special.

You can learn more about the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce by going here.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps Americans start, build, and grow businesses.

The SBA was created in 1953 as an independent agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns, to preserve free competitive enterprise and to maintain and strengthen the overall economy of our nation.

The SBA provides an array of financing for small businesses from the smallest needs in microlending to substantial debt and equity investment capital.

You can learn more about the SBA by going here.

(above information taken from an email document that was sent to WSBS from the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce for online and on air use)