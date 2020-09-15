The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield’s public library, will host a free virtual workshop for job seekers at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24. A Google trainer will teach attendees how to use Google tools to improve their job search.

Topics will include finding opportunities using Google search; creating a resume in Google Docs; and organizing a job search using Google Sheets.

Registration is required and may be made by going here. A Google meet link will be provided upon registration. The workshop is offered in partnership with the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and #GrowWithGoogle initiative.