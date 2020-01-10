The non-partisan Four Freedoms Coalition, which is made up of over 150 non-profits, businesses and elected officials, is inviting the public to attend its 4th annual march and gathering on Sunday afternoon, January 12th.

According to a media release from the Four Freedoms Coalition, the march is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm at Pittsfield City Hall and will travel to the Colonial Theatre for a 2pm program featuring inspiring speakers and performers. The keynote speaker for the day will be U.S. Senator Ed Markey.

U.S. Senate Photographic Studio- U.S. Senator Ed Markey

According to the organizer’s, since its formation in December 2016, the Four Freedoms Coalition has organized an annual gathering in early January to bring together the Berkshires community to stand up for the four freedoms outlined by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. They are freedom from want; freedom from fear; freedom of religion; and freedom of speech.

This year’s event, entitled “2020: We Hear Freedom Calling,” features speakers addressing each of the four freedoms. Hawk Newsome, founder and president of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York will address freedom from fear, and Imam Dr. Bilal Ansari of William College (pictured in the lead photo) will discuss freedom of religion. Jenn Smith, the community engagement editor for the Berkshire Eagle will talk about freedom of speech, especially as it relates to threats to press freedom; and Logan Malik of the Berkshire Environmental Action Team (BEAT) will speak about freedom from want and climate change.

Jenn Smith, Community Engagement Editor for The Berkshire Eagle - Photo Credit: JakeBorden

The event will also feature performances by the Sankofa Step Dance Team, Kids 4 Harmony, Jason Ennis and Natalia Bernal, and others. Kate Maguire, CEO and Artistic Director of the Berkshire Theatre Group, will serve as Master of Ceremonies, and Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer will welcome attendees.

Admission is free and seating is general admission, first come, first served.