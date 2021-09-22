NBA Center/Power forward and former Boston Celtics star Daniel Theis has recently sold his Massachusetts home. Back in March, Theis was traded to the Chicago Bulls and since then has become a member of the Houston Rockets. He joined Houston on August 7 as part of a sign-and-trade deal. With all of this movement, it's not really a surprise that Theis sold his Needham, MA home earlier this month. Theis' former home sold for $2,216,500 on September 1, 2021.

Theis' now-former home is located at 44 Parkvale Road in Needham and is a newer colonial with .4 acres at the end of a cul-de-sac within the Broadmeadow school district. One of the really nice aspects of this home is that it is an open concept style of living. You can really see and feel the space when looking at photos of the kitchen, family room, living room even the fully finished room on the top floor. The house at 4,863 square feet contains five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Get our free mobile app

The home was listed by Amy Gworek of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services and bought by The Sarkis Team - Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Sold: Let's Take a Tour Inside Former Boston Celtics Star Daniel Theis' One-Time Massachusetts Home

Speaking of Massachusetts homes for sale, let's take a look inside Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry's Duxbury home.

Take a Look Inside Joe Perry's Massachusetts Mansion Which You Can Buy Right Now

ALSO: PEEK INSIDE JON BON JOVI'S NEW $43 MILLION PALM BEACH MANSION