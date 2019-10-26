FY20 Tax Bills Update

From the Town of Great Barrington

Real estate and personal property tax bills for Fiscal Year 2020 (July 1, 2019-June 30, 2020) will be mailed on Monday, Oct. 28, and payment is due by Dec. 2, 2019.

Bills can be paid online by going here, by mail, or in person at Town Hall.

These bills are for the first half of the Fiscal 2020 tax year; second-half tax payments will be billed in March 2020 and will be due for May 1, 2020.

Taxpayers will also notice a new design of their FY20 tax bill.

Residents seeking a property tax abatement have until Dec. 2, 2019 to file paperwork with the Assessors.