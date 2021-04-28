Gas Stations Could Be Running Out Of Gas This Summer

With gas prices already climbing into the stratosphere, another fuel problem may soon be on the horizon. Some industry folks are now predicting a summertime fuel shortage. This will not be due to a supply issue, but rather not enough tank truck drivers to move the fuel to gas stations.

CNN reported that industry group National Tank Truck Carriers said nearly 20% to $25% of tank trucks aren’t being used right now as there are not enough qualified drivers available. The year before the pandemic struck, that number was only at 10%.

The problem reportedly became magnified last year when Americans weren’t driving due to the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, and gas stations just didn’t need as much gas. This meant truck drivers weren’t getting enough work and many chose to leave the business.

Also adding to the challenges is that the job requires a special certification and a certain amount of training. During the pandemic, many of the truck training programs were also shut down.

Some are predicting $3 a gallon prices this summer when people, many fully vaccinated, are looking to get away. Add in a trucking shortage and some retailers are worried about what business could be like this coming season.

Tom Kloza, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service, said vacation hotspots are most at risk of shortages, and there were some sporadic outages reported in Florida, Arizona, and Northwest Missouri during Spring Break recently.

Kloza continued, "Imagine the hoarding with toilet paper and topping off of gas tanks that we see after hurricanes and you can see what might happen."

