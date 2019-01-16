GB FY2020 Budget Discussions Under Way

From The Town of Great Barrington

The town has begun a series of meetings to discuss the proposed FY2020 town budget, which is now available for review.

Budget meetings take place on Tuesdays, Jan 22 and 29 at 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 6, also at 6:00 p.m. Meetings take place at Town Hall.

The Finance Committee holds its public hearing on March 4 at 6:00 p.m., after which the committee and the Selectboard will vote on the budget that will be presented at the May 6 Annual Town Meeting.