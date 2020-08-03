GB Little League Recap from Last Week

Great Barrington Little League

Wheeler & Taylor played a home and home series Wednesday (7/29/2020) and Friday (7/31/2020) night with Teo’s taking the first game 13-4 in Sheffield.

Wheeler & Taylor came out on fire Wednesday night with back to back doubles from Oliver Curtis and Brady Carpenter. Ian Lanoue followed with an RBI single to tie the game 2-2. After the first Teo’s pitching settled down and their bats came alive. Scoring 4 in the 3rd and 6 in the 4th. Carpenter finished with 2 hits and Griffin Touponce added a triple for Wheeler and Taylor.

Wheeler and Taylor won Friday night’s game 8-4 at Belanger Park in Pittsfield. Wheeler and Taylor scored first with an RBI double by Brady Carpenter, followed by an RBI double from Griffin Touponce in the third. Wheeler and Taylor would add insurance runs in the 5th, started by Jonny Gappa’s first little league hit, Gappa would later score on Ian Lanoue’s 2 RBI single.

Gappa would provide the play of the game in the bottom of the 6th. After attempting to dive and make a great catch in right field, he popped up and threw out the baserunner trying to score at home. Griffin Touponce pitched 4 strong innings to take the win. Trevor Leonard pitched two scoreless innings to close out the game.

Wheeler & Taylor returns to the field Monday night at 6pm in Sheffield.

Elsewhere, Aberdales defeated Berkshire Bank 4-0 on Wednesday (7/29/2020) behind a fantastic pitching performance from Sean Fenig. Fenig pitched 5 strong innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out seven and walking zero.

Aberdales took the lead in the second inning on a line shot single to left from Jackson Heaton, scoring Gus Luf who singled with one out. Aberdales added two more in the third with an RBI double by Dom Calautti and an RBI single by Max Wood. In the fifth, Aberdales added an insurance run when Sean Fenig helped his cause with a led-off double to left center and came around to score on a wild pitch.

In other action, Aberdales put up eight runs in the second on its way to a 12-4 victory over Sheriff's on Monday (7/27/2020). Gus Luf, John Ireland, Dom Calautti, Cole Kennedy, Liam Smith, and Mateo Buffoni powered the big inning with RBIs. Sheriff's got things started in the first inning. Kevin K singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run. Aberdales answered with one of their own, Aberdales pulled away for good with eight runs in the second inning.

In the second Max Wood led-off with a triple to left center, Luf singled on a 2-2 count, scoring Wood, an error scored one run for Aberdales, Calautti doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs, Kennedy singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, Smith singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, Luf singled in another run, and Mateo Buffoni finished the big inning with a singled pushing the score to 9-2.

Cian Bose pitched a gem for Aberdales, allowing five hits and four runs, two earned over three and a third innings, while striking out six. Lufthrew two scoreless innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Aberdales tallied 12 hits in the game. Bose, Luf, and Kennedy all collected multiple hits for Aberdales. Bose led Aberdales with three hits in four at bats. Kevin Konefal went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Sheriff's in hits.