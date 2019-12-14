GB Main Street Structure Fire

At approximately 3:21 PM Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, the Great Barrington Fire Department was dispatched for a general fire alarm at 909 Main Street. While fire units were responding, Great Barrington Dispatch advised a neighbor across the street just reported seeing flames from an apartment.

Great Barrington Car 1 and Engine 2 arrived on scene and found a kitchen fire in apartment 4C and requested the first alarm struck. A primary search was conducted and it was determined no one was home. The other apartments were evacuated. The fire was knocked down within minutes.

Damage was contained to the kitchen of one apartment. The tenant was displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross. The other building tenants were able to return to their apartments.

The cause of the fire was determined to be books left on a stove which was turned on. Sheffield and Lenox fire departments were dispatched on the first alarm but quickly cancelled when the fire was brought under control. Great Barrington Police assisted Great Barrington Fire on scene.

“I would like to express my sympathy to the tenant affected. Thankfully we received

early notification from the alarm system and quick response minimized damages.”

For more information please contact: Charles Burger, Chief, Great Barrington Fire Department.

